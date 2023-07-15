He once produced a levelling head kick that introduced him in devastating fashion to a wider audience.
It was the head kick heard around the Muay Thai fraternity.
Now, Josh McCulloch has delivered a right hook that has had a similar effect.
In stopping veteran Thai Kiw Eikkasit at the Melbourne Pavillion on Friday night, with a third-round clinic in precision and varied power bookended by a vicious right hook that sent Eikkasit to the canvas for the second time in the round, the 22-year-old Tamworth sensation's irresistible momentum towards a potential world title shot gathered more pace.
McCulloch "fought the perfect fight", bellowed one of the ringside commentators, who, along with his colleague, were rapturous in their praise of the undefeated pro. He duly won the fight of the night gong.
"It's the best thing," McCulloch said of his burgeoning reputation as a KO merchant, when he spoke to the Leader on Saturday morning.
"Everyone's starting to go, "Jeez, this Josh kid's exciting ... So, obviously, my name's getting bigger in Australian Muay Thai. It's very, very exciting times."
The amiable orthodox fighter, whose Baby-faced Assassin ring nickname is as accurate a fight moniker as you will find, has now won all seven of his professional bouts - six by stoppage.
His past four bouts have been stoppages - all the victims Thai. With each contest, McCulloch - who cracked the WBC lightweight world rankings for the first time after his previous victory - has seemingly grown in confidence, polish and power.
Given his tender age and lack off experience compared to some of his rivals (Eikkasit reportedly had his 200th fight on Friday), his ceiling is scary high.
"Definitely over the moon with my performance last night [Friday], for sure," McCulloch said, adding: "I don't think he's been knocked out in a very, very long time."
A ringside commentator said the Thai "owned" the Tamworthian in the opening minute of the second round, but still had McCulloch winning the first two rounds.
McCulloch said he got hit with a "pretty hard" right hand early in the second round. "It rung my bell."
"It shook me a little bit," he added. "But I recovered really, really fast from it and turned the round around straight away."
McCulloch said his "No. 1" immediate goal was to enter the WBC's top 10. He went into Friday's bout ranked No. 19.
As a pro and amateur, he has won 22 of his 25 contests. The former national amateur champion is unbeaten since 2016, with his resume also including two losses and two draws.
In a post-fight Facebook post, McCulloch's partner, Tessi Walters, said of her man: "You are so so so amazing! I love you with all my heart and I couldn't be more proud."
