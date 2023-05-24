Travelling back home to Tamworth together after another highly successful venture, Scott Chaffey and Josh McCulloch were in a reflective mood.
The previous night, Chaffey looked on as his star charge detonated a right hook on the chin of Petsamrit, leaving the Perth-based Thai sprawled out on the canvas at the Sydney Portuguese Community Club.
The devastating KO on Saturday night kept McCulloch's perfect Muay Thai professional record intact, and resulted in him capturing the prestigious WBC Nai Khanom Tom Challenge lightweight belt.
When the latest WBC world rankings come out soon, Chaffey is confident the 22-year-old will be among the top 20 lightweights on the planet. Certainly, he has never been closer to realising his childhood dream of becoming world champion.
This week a Facebook post marking McCulloch's ring debut, in 2016, was reposted. The chubby boy captured in the accompanying photo - taken almost exactly seven years after his latest win - is no more, but the beaming smile is as disarming as ever.
And as always, his veteran trainer was by his side.
Chaffey said he and McCulloch spent "a lot of time reflecting" on the fighter's "journey" en route to Tamworth on Sunday.
"Together we have achieved so much," Chaffey said, adding: "It's an amazing feeling, and I honestly couldn't be more proud.
"Josh has a great support system with his family, friends and partner Tessi [Walters], and it's so good to see his hard work and dedication pay off."
Since sensationally felling Novocastrian Nathan Jones with a textbook rear leg kick to the head in his pro debut in February, McCulloch has compiled a professional record of six wins - including five stoppages.
He has stopped his past four opponents, with his past three victims hailing from Thailand.
As an amateur and professional, he has 22 wins, two losses and two draws. Incredibly, the former national amateur champion's last loss was in August 2016. He's on a 17-fight unbeaten run - 16 wins and a draw (to Jones).
His next opponent will be veteran Thai Kiw Eikkasit, who will fight for the 200th time when he meets McCulloch in Melbourne in July.
"This is the clearest I've been able to see that vision," McCulloch said of becoming world champion.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
