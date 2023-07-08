Anyone who's had a vigorous Thai massage would know that its therapeutic benefits are achieved through a degree of pain.
Josh McCulloch - currently on a pyrotechnic Muay Thai ascent - had one on Saturday morning. He was waiting for the benefits to kick in when he arrived, sore, at his training base, Chaffey's Martial Arts, straight after receiving it.
It was at the Marius Street facility that the 22-year-old recently endured something that must make a Thai massage feel like a bubble bath in comparison.
McCulloch and his longtime trainer Scott Chaffey call it the shark tank. And it was a key component of McCulloch's preparation for his bout against veteran Thai Kiw Eikkasit at the Melbourne Pavillion on Friday night.
The extreme training measure involves McCulloch sparring for an hour against a rapidly rotating lineup of opponents; every 30 seconds his opponent changes. The three minute rounds are interspersed with a 30-second break between rounds.
It's so intense that Chaffey uses selectively. The fact that it was used for this fight is an indication of the magnitude of the test awaiting McCulloch, who said the shark tank "shows you how deep you need to dig".
"It's very, very tough mentally," he said. "But it just builds me up and gets me stronger after each session."
The Tamworthian added:
He's [Eikkasit] a come-forward clinch fighter. So I know he's gonna be coming forward on the gas constantly.
"So I'm making sure my fitness is top tier," he continued, "my mental fortitude is top tier, and I'm also picking my shots - being smart."
McCulloch has a flawless record against Thais, going back to two stoppage wins against them as an amateur while on training camps in Thailand.
However, it's his three most recent triumphs against Thais - in what were his past three contests - that resonated the most and resulted in him cracking the WBC lightweight world rankings for the first time.
The three stoppage victories have dramatically increased his profile in the ancient sport, with him now ranked No. 19 globally.
Chaffey said his charge was effective against Thais because he had "a bit of a different style" than what they were used to.
"They're very big on starting the first couple of rounds quite slow, whereas Josh as got great cardio - his fifth round will be just as strong as his first."
McCullloch - undefeated in six bouts as a pro including five by stoppage - also baffled Thais with his "off-tempo timing", Chaffey said.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
