LAWSON Thompson isn't sure yet what story he wants to tell with his music, but he knows it should be a good one.
The 16-year-old Tamworth local had never played with a band before spending eight days at the CMAA Academy of Country Music Junior Course boot camp in Tamworth.
The 21 students were working hard at rehearsals right up until crunch time for their graduation concert that was held at Moonshiners Honky Tonk Bar on Saturday, July 8.
Tamworth local Bella Dior said learning to collaborate will be a major takeaway from the boot camp.
"Working with other people in a band especially has given me ideas on how to personally enhance the things that I'm writing and putting out to the world," the 16-year-old said.
She plans to work on getting an EP produced when she finishes up with the course on Saturday.
The students were given the chance to co-write a song with one of the academy's star power mentors including director Lyn Bowtell, general manager Roger Corbett, group leaders Ashleigh Dallas, David Carter Aleyce Simmonds and Liam Kennedy-Clark.
Tamworth local Matthew Barratt penned a tune with Ashleigh Dallas, and he said it's given him the confident to write more original songs.
"Next year, I plan on kitting out a van as a little home van and then travelling around going festival to festival just chasing the gigs," the 17-year-old said.
Mr Thompson plans to keep working on his music, doing a couple gigs here and there, and "definitely" hitting up the 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth.
