The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Tamworth Regional Council puts land next to airport up for lease

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
July 7 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From the edge of Malua Estate, planes can be seen taking off from Tamworth Regional Airport. Picture by Gareth Gardner
From the edge of Malua Estate, planes can be seen taking off from Tamworth Regional Airport. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A tract of land next to Tamworth's airport is now up for lease, bringing the possibility of travellers boarding flights to the sound of bovines mooing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.