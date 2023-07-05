It transformed Brad Male - and now he is using its power to transform others.
Standing on Ken Chillingworth Oval, beneath a darkening sky as winter bit, the Pirates halfback was grubby from battle but reinforced by his devotion to the body temple.
For it was the 21-year-old's decision to hit the gym during high school that imbued him with confidence, as his muscles grew, and led to a career as a personal trainer.
"When I was going through high school, I was always the littler guy," he said. "I got into the gym to put weight on. And then after that, I just wanted to be a personal trainer."
The Farrer alumnus works at RevFit. He got the job after doing his cert 3 and 4 in fitness.
That occurred when he returned to Tamworth after the pandemic derailed his stint with Eastwood Rugby Club in Sydney. He had joined the club straight out of high school, and was playing first-grade colts when the 2021 season ended prematurely due to COVID.
He moved back in with his parents, Peter and Melinda, where he still resides.
"They're obviously disappointed for me, with what happened in Sydney, but they're happy to have me back home," he said of his parents, adding: "I was hoping to stay down there [Sydney] for a few more years to see what it could turn into."
Male has not ruled out returning to Sydney, but said: "I've got a lot family here. It's [Pirates] a good club ... So it's a tough decision."
I never got a full season in Sydney, which was disappointing. So yeah, maybe a bit of unfinished business there.
Male was back in Pirates' lineup for an uplifting 24-18 home win over Moree on Saturday. He had missed the previous two matches with a glute/hamstring injury.
Second-placed Pirates play the fourth-placed Lions in Quirindi on Saturday. Senior Pirate Tim Collins said Male was "a great bloke who's really starting to find his voice" in first grade.
"He's playing really well," Collins said, "his confidence keeps growing every week and he will be a big part of Pirates' future."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
