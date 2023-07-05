The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Pirates No. 9 Brad Male inspires himself and then others

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated July 6 2023 - 8:12am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"When I was going through high school, I was always the littler guy" ... Brad Male. Picture by Mark Bode
"When I was going through high school, I was always the littler guy" ... Brad Male. Picture by Mark Bode

It transformed Brad Male - and now he is using its power to transform others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.