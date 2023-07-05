Meet Mitchell Henderson, new Raiders signing.
The highly rated rugby league talent has left the Knights - where he had established himself as their Jersey Flegg No.7 - and joined the Raiders.
Henderson, 20, opted to switch clubs in a bid to advance his career, after relocating to Newcastle to join the Knights following the completion of year 12 at Farrer in 2021.
Mission accomplished.
After two games at halfback for Canberra's under-21 Jersey Flegg outfit, Henderson has been named at No. 7 for the Raiders' NSW Cup clash against the Dragons at WIN Stadium in Wollongong on Friday night.
"I come just because there was a bit more opportunity," Henderson said of the Raiders. "I was a bit surprised, to be honest, that it's [NSW Cup selection] come this early."
Henderson had been the Knights' Jersey Flegg No. 7 the past two seasons.
He played two NSW Cup matches for the club last season, after featuring in an NRL trial at the start of that year.
Before the start of the 2023 season, the former NSW Country under-18 representative trained with the Knights' NRL squad for the second straight year.
"It's obviously another challenge, so I love it," Henderson said of playing NSW Cup, adding: "There's some good players in that team [Canberra]. So it will be good to get around them and learn off them as well."
Henderson believes he is "a fair bit off" making his NRL debut. "I just wanna make the most of the opportunity I've got presented right now with the game this weekend, and rip in. It should be good."
The playmaker had been in try-scoring form for Newcastle's Jersey Flegg side. And his move to Canberra coincided with a form spike for the club's last-placed under-21 team: back-to-back wins over the Roosters and, on Saturday, the Panthers.
His Dungowan-based family - mum Lynette, dad Peter and young brother Charlie, who has also played juniors for the Knights - were at GIO Stadium in Canberra for the 14-6 win over the third-placed Panthers.
Henderson said he was "loving" his footy. "There's no such things as a perfect game - there's always something to work on. But I've been happy with how I've been going."
