When Abby Schmiedel and her partner, Zach Hatch, announced their move to the North Tamworth Bears late last year, they were full of excitement.
Schmiedel was eager to play her first season alongside older brother, Josh, in what was expected to be his final year playing footy.
But sometimes, a club and a player just don't fit together. After it had become clear following the first few rounds of 2023 that Schmiedel, Hatch, and Norths were just not clicking, the pair decided to return to the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters.
"It just wasn't really for us," Schmiedel said.
"We weren't really enjoying it as much as we thought, and we've got so many friends and family out here [In Kootingal], and we'd been here for four years. I think we were just missing being out here."
Schmiedel spoke to the Leader after the Roosters women's 54-4 victory over the Narrabri Blues on Sunday, which was her third match back in the tricolours.
Having previously captain-coached Kootingal-Moonbi, Schmiedel has enjoyed the opportunity to return in 2023 without the weight of leadership on her shoulders and focus on playing her best football.
"It's nice, especially with two kids," she said.
"I can just enjoy my time as a player and just turn up to training and just do my own thing. It's stress-free for me."
And though she was disappointed things weren't a good fit at North Tamworth, Schmiedel praised the Bears for their understanding when she and Hatch decided to return to the club they see as home.
"They were really good about it," she said.
"They understood, and we were honest with how we were feeling. There's no hard feelings about it."
Back at the club she has called home for the last half-decade, Schmiedel was near her best on Sunday.
Despite taking 2022 off to recover from a knee reconstruction, the speedster had lost none of her pace en route to several line breaks and two tries in the Roosters' victory.
And though the eventual margin was 50 points, the match was more competitive than the scoreline showed and Schmiedel praised Narrabri's tenacity.
"Credit to them, they've traveled today," she said.
"I think they were short of numbers ... They made a few breaks and some really good tags today. They should be proud of themselves."
