The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Loyalty important to Magpies mainstay Blake Clout

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated June 30 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"You stick it out, and good things come" ... Blake Clout. Picture by Mark Bode
"You stick it out, and good things come" ... Blake Clout. Picture by Mark Bode

A two-degree morning shouldn't feel agreeable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.