The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Swimming: Local swimmers bound for Country Championships

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 29 2023 - 2:32pm, first published June 28 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A contingent of local swimmers will contest the NSW Short Course Country Championships at Sydney Olympic Park, starting this Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.