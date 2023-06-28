A contingent of local swimmers will contest the NSW Short Course Country Championships at Sydney Olympic Park, starting this Friday.
Each of the four major clubs in the local area has a handful of athletes attending, many of whom their coaches believe are capable of coming home with medals.
Of the four clubs, none may have more swimmers in more events than those from the Tamworth City Swimming Club.
The attendees are Chelsea Smith, Talani Smith, Oliver Pearson, Bella Pollard, and Alexandr Garkusha - three of whom will swim in eight events or more each.
"I've told them to go in as many as they can, and as many as they want to," Tamworth City coach, Andrew Hunter, said.
"They could pull out of them or use them as a warm-up event. Usually when they go to a big event like this, they'll target a big race."
Meanwhile, Swimming Gunnedah will send six participants to the championships, where coach John Hickey expects they will be in with a strong chance.
Although it is hard to know exactly what to expect from their competitors, Hickey said their swimmers are about as well prepared as they could be.
"We're always happy when we put a bit of work together," Hickey said.
"Although, typical winter, there's been some colds, flus, and school cross country that's interfered with a perfect preparation.
"Our preparation is strong enough, should be good enough for them to swim close to PB pace."
360 Scully Park will have just one swimmer, Alexander Scanlon-Dawson, attend, as they had a couple of late withdrawals.
Leading in, coach Kate Bolte said the focus for Scanlon-Dawson is simply to go and enjoy himself.
"He's just going down for fun, seeing how he goes, and experiencing it," Bolte said.
"He's always wanted to go."
Finally, the Kootingal Moonbi Swimming Club will feature three youngsters at the championships - Ruby Rule, Thomas McDougall, and Colbie Butler.
They will be swimming in a combined total of nine events across the weekend.
It is Ruby's first time attending the championships, and she told the club that she "love[s] being in the water and with all the great friends I have made."
