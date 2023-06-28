The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/A-League

Soccer: Hillvue Rovers under 10s victorious in Inverell carnival

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hillvue Rovers under 10s performed superbly and, more importantly, showed that they were good sports over the weekend. Picture by Hillvue Rovers.
The Hillvue Rovers under 10s performed superbly and, more importantly, showed that they were good sports over the weekend. Picture by Hillvue Rovers.

On paper, the Hillvue Rovers under 10s side looked to be underdogs going in to the annual Inverell 6-a-side carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.