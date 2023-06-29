For the Bingara Bullets and Warialda Wombats, their round 10 encounter was about so much more than on-the-field results.
The Bullets hosted their local rivals and honoured former player Mason Daley by wearing commemorative jerseys and then auctioning them off after the games.
A whopping $83,000 was raised with Mason's jersey selling for $7000.
On-the-field, the Bullets secured both wins with a 46-6 victory in the men's and the league tag team taking a 14-4 triumph. Mason's family was on hand to present the jerseys to each of the players prior to the matches.
His mum, Leeah wrote a speech which demonstrated Mason's love for the Bullets.
"We are sure that those of you who knew Mason well would have known how much the Bullets meant to him however so many of you may be left wondering." she said.
"Mason's determination to play for the Bullets was born in 2016 when he watched his brothers Clay, Gav and Tommy Sheaves play in 2016."
He was 14-years-old at the time and that set in motion his future plans.
The Bullets folded after the 2019 season but when they announced their return for 2023, Mason was finally going to get his wish.
"The excitement was real and he spoke for hours after each training session," Leeah said.
"He was finally going to be running on with his lifetime mates and the wonderful group of blokes that he had become to know during the training sessions."
Unfortunately he didn't make it on to the field.
He died just weeks before the first trial match.
"His football boots remain on the passenger seat of his Bronze Bullet in the shed as a reminder of what should have been," Leeah said
"We have no doubt that Mason runs on with you every time that you play and will continue to do so in the future.
"We are grateful that the Bullets and the game of rugby league brought him so much joy in his final weeks and months.
"We will always be a Bullets family."
Round 10 results:
Men's:
Tingha Tigers 28 def Inverell Hawks 24
Uralla/Walcha 32 def by Guyra Super Spuds 40
Bingara Bullets 46 def Warialda Wombats 6
Moree Boomerangs 30 draw with Narwan Eels 32
Armidale Rams 26 def by Glen Innes Magpies 52
League tag:
Tingha Tigers 32 def Inverell Hawks 0
Walcha/Uralla 10 draw with Guyra Super Spuds 10
Bingara Bullets 14 def Warialda Wombats 4
Moree Boomerangs 0 def by Narwan Eels 6
Armidale Rams 0 def by Glen Innes Magpies 28
Under 18s:
Tingha Tigers 4 def by Inverell Hawks 36
