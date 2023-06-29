Matthew Hatch began cooking hot dinners as a way "to give back" but now the community kitchen where he works is in desperate need of more volunteers like him to cater for an increase in demand.
"I relied on services like this at a young age," Mr Hatch said.
"So this is my way of giving back and because I know those who serve others are the happiest."
About 80 to 100 people every Tuesday night have been turning up to the Cornerstone Community Kitchen in Coledale, with some being turned away due to a lack of food, space or volunteers.
This is according to Cornerstone Community Kitchen volunteer Sussan Adams.
"We've had really big numbers since we've returned back to the sit down meal," Ms Adams said.
"They're higher numbers than we had pre-COVID and I think that's an indication that some people are really struggling."
Since the volunteer-run service reopened their doors at the Coledale Community Centre in February for the Tuesday 6pm feasts, they have had to stop the delivery service that took its place during COVID, Ms Adams said.
"Some of the patrons that we were delivering meals to are not able to physically get to the community centre for a meal," Ms Adams said.
"It's really disappointing but we just can't maintain both with our resources."
The kitchen is supported by organisations in the community including the Foodbank and via generous donations, but it is not enough to stretch the distance, with more fresh food, vegetables, and volunteers needed.
Ms Adams said they are trying to "wriggle things around" so they don't turn anyone away by handing meals in takeaway containers to people on days there isn't enough space at the community centre.
"We have had a couple of occasions where we didn't have enough food and we couldn't see everybody. So that's really disappointing," Ms Adams said.
