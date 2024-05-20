'I copped a knee to the face': Parry's career revival hits a speedbump

Ethan Parry's path towards a potential NRL recall had started well.
The 25-year-old moved down to Newcastle earlier this year after signing a contract with Maitland for the 2024 season.
He had settled in well with the team, who he said "welcomed me with open arms", and felt he was flourishing alongside the likes of former Newcastle Knight Brock Lamb at halfback.
That is, until the weekend before last in the course of their win over Lakes United.
"I was scoring a try, and [a defender] came across to take me over the sideline and I copped a knee [to the face]," Parry said.
With three broken bones in his left eye socket, Parry will require surgery and an eight-week stint on the sidelines.
So on Saturday, instead of donning the Maitland jersey as he would normally, Parry made the trip back to Kootingal to watch his former teammates, the Roosters, in their ill-fated clash against the Moree Boars.
It was a pleasant return to the old stomping ground for Parry, who expressed gratitude to the club and in particular coach Mark Sheppard for the trust he placed in the young centre last year.
"Sheppy asked me to be a leader last year, and I think I took that with a bit of pride," he said.
"It felt like I had to be a role model for the younger boys ... I felt as though I stood up into that role."
Though the Werris Creek product admitted that it is "hard" being away from his family, Parry said "I know what sacrifices I have to make" to pursue his dream.
That being said, life in Newcastle isn't too bad.
Having found work at a truckyard, Parry said he is "loving it down there" with the beach just five minutes from his house.
But, he added, the change in scenery didn't ease the nerves ahead of his debut.
"I wasn't able to sit still in the sheds," Parry said.
"The boys asked if I was alright, I couldn't keep my legs still. It probably took me two games to get it out of the way."
The anxiety didn't seem to faze the former Parramatta Eel on the field, who started with two tries in round one and added two more in his most recent outing before being sidelined.
Though he now has at least two months out of action due to the injury, Parry hopes to return for the last few games of the season prior to finals.
And while a potential NRL recall is "always going to be the end goal", he will remain patient and try for smaller targets first.
"I'm aiming to hopefully get a preseason at the end of the year with the NSW Cup side at Knights," Parry said.
"But for now, I'm going to focus on this season and the task ahead of going three in a row with Maitland."
