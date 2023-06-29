A new golden beacon can be spotted along Bridge Street in Tamworth as Guzman Y Gomez (GYG) officially opens its doors to Australia's country music capital.
The popular Mexican-themed food outlet celebrated their grand opening on Thursday, June 29, treating locals to $5-burritos and a free coffee or hot chocolate.
Franchisee Keyla Goncalves said from the moment the doors opened the restaurant was "abuzz".
"It's been beautiful," she said.
"A lot of guests have come through the door, they are very excited and very happy. It was exactly what we were forecasting."
The new food outlet has employed more than 80 locals, who all recently completed training in Port Macquarie in the lead up to the grand opening of the new location.
Ms Goncalves' journey with the food chain has truly come full circle.
She started out as a crew member and now has become a franchisee.
"I can't believe it just yet. I have been working in GYG for 7 years and today is the first one working in my own GYG," she said.
"So, I'm very happy and grateful with the company and the company they have given me. I'm just so excited."
Ms Goncalves and husband Luis Goncalves moved to Tamworth earlier this year to begin work on the site.
"I always say Tamworth need it. It's fast, but it's healthy," Ms Goncalves said.
"Who says that fast-food needs to be bad food, so it's very healthy, freshly made everyday.
"That's why we have so many employees, because everything is made in-house. I feel the community needed it, it's something different and they just can't wait to stop in," she said.
The new GYG outlet is located at 226 Bridge Street, in South Tamworth.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
