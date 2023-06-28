Council has taken a step towards preserving an edifice embodying Tamworth's unique charm, but it isn't some grand architectural wonder or historic landmark.
It's a humble section of old brick gutters on White Street that could become East Tamworth's newest heritage listing.
Councillor Helen Tickle, who chairs the council's heritage working group, said the group is consulting with a historian to investigate the gutter's history, but she couldn't say more until the historian presents their findings.
READ ALSO:
A heritage listing would protect the gutters from any attempt to remove them, as council tried to do seven years ago.
Council was forced to abandoned plans to modernise the road in December 2016 after intense backlash from White Street residents.
And there may be more gutters that deserve elevating to the status of "heritage gutters," according to minutes taken from the heritage group's most recent meeting.
"In regards to the listing of heritage gutters the entire Local Government Area is to be reviewed," the minutes read.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.