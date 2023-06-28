The Northern Daily Leader
Family and friends farewell Singleton's Dr Rebecca Mullen after Hunter Valley bus crash

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
June 28 2023 - 2:00pm
Dr Rebecca Mullen. Picture from LinkedIn
Dr Rebecca Mullen. Picture from LinkedIn

FAMILY, friends, teammates and colleagues gathered in the Hunter Valley on Wednesday morning to farewell Dr Rebecca Mullen.

Local News

