Sewage and waste charges could be going up by five per cent on the Liverpool Plains, as the council looks to improve ageing underground infrastructure.
The Liverpool Plains Council's proposed fees and charges for the coming financial year will be discussed at the June 28 ordinary meeting, following a period of public exhibition.
"It's one of those things that because the sewerage pipes are underground and no one can see them they think that everything's okay," Liverpool Plains mayor Doug Hawkins said.
"It's 80 or 90 years old, with a lot of the system being clay pipes that are breaking all the time and tree roots breaking them.
"So we're gradually changing that over as we go or as we repair."
READ ALSO:
Some fees are expected to stay the same.
Those looking to get fit in time for summer will still pay $38 a fortnight for an adult membership at Plains Fitness, or $74 every two weeks for a family pass.
The cost for microchipping the family pet is also expected to remain steady at $30.
On the way up, an overnight stay at the Quirindi Caravan Park in a basic cabin is proposed to jump from $75 to $90, and for a week-long holiday the fee goes from $450 to $485 on a maximum 12-week stay.
Anyone looking to hire the Currabubula Recreation Ground on a casual day pass will be charged $420, which is an increase of $30 on last year.
The cost of burying a loved one in a Liverpool Plains cemetery is about to rise. A single-depth interment which last year cost $1,785, will cost $1,875 from July 1.
In a surprise twist, the cost for pool entry will go down slightly, from $17 to $15 for a family day pass, while for an adult it will cost $5, which is $1.50 cheaper than last year. Pensioners and children will pay $3.30 instead of $4.40, and school kids with identification will still pay $2.20.
The public can log into the live streamed meeting via the council's website from 2.30pm on June 28, where the draft fees and charges will be discussed along with the proposed Operational Plan and Long Term Financial Plan.
The Independent Pricing And Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) recently approved an 18.1 per cent special rate variation (SRV) for Liverpool Plains Shire Council, which Cr Hawkins said will mainly go towards upgrading infrastructure.
"We're trying to maintain 1300 kilometres of road network," Cr Hawkins said.
"Our livelihood depends on those roads to get our produce to market. And we're an agricultural region, so our roads are really important to us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.