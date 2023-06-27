The Northern Daily Leader
Liverpool Plains Shire Council to discuss fees and charges for year ahead

RG
By Rachel Gray
June 28 2023 - 6:30am
Liverpool Plains mayor Doug Hawkins set to discuss fees and charges at upcoming council meeting. Picture supplied
Liverpool Plains mayor Doug Hawkins set to discuss fees and charges at upcoming council meeting. Picture supplied

Sewage and waste charges could be going up by five per cent on the Liverpool Plains, as the council looks to improve ageing underground infrastructure.

