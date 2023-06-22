The push has begun for a new or upgraded fire station at Walcha.
The current station was built in 1966 and is no longer "fit for purpose" says Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, with larger fire trucks and more personal safety gear "putting the squeeze on what little space there is".
"Times have moved on since 1966 when the smaller fire truck, male-only firefighters and far less safety and protective gear didn't fill this little station to the brim," Mr Marshall said.
"Today, the 57-year-old station is simply not up to scratch for modern firefighting operations - it is far too small and does not have the mandatory safety areas, training space, changerooms or amenities."
Mr Marshall says the conditions are "appalling" and "far from conducive to attracting new men and women into the service".
On Wednesday, June 21, Mr Marshall put down a question on State Parliament's notice paper asking the Minister for Emergency Services about the facilities at the station and plans the government had to upgrade the existing station or build a new one.
"Firefighters are forced to change into protective gear at the time of callout - which is inside the garage, open to and in view of passing public and where their equipment becomes engulfed by exhaust fumes," Mr Marshall said.
"There are no female changerooms and amenities and no decontamination and clean and dirty areas."
The Walcha Fire & Rescue team has recently been qualified as rescue responders for the town and the outlying district, which makes the situation even more urgent, Mr Marshall said.
"In addition to this, six new firefighters who have almost completed their training will be joining Walcha Fire & Rescue team shortly - requiring more space for the new recruits," he said.
Mr Marshall said Fire & Rescue NSW's Fit for Purpose Program and the Enhanced 10-year program for privacy and inclusion recognises the need for essential upgrades to ensure stations are up to modern standards.
"The Walcha station should be immediately prioritised for funding under this program so a new and larger facility can be constructed on the existing site," Mr Marshall said.
"The Walcha firefighters do an extraordinary job protecting the community I am determined to work to secure the funding so that the station can be rebuilt on the existing block of land to better cater for the firefighters and their equipment into the future."
