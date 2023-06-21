The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Health
Health

Tamworth man recovers from Japanese Encephalitis infection

RG
By Rachel Gray
June 22 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Cullen is still recovering after catching Japanese Encephalitis on December 5, 2022. Picture by Peter Hardin
Michael Cullen is still recovering after catching Japanese Encephalitis on December 5, 2022. Picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth local Michael Cullen has been out of work since he was bitten by a mosquito and caught Japanese Encephalitis Virus (JEV) about six months ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.