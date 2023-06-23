Nostalgia is the theme of 2023 Tamworth Star Maker winner Loren Ryan's new single Suddenly, which is released on June 23.
Suddenly is the first single released by the Tamworth local and was written for her daughter, Charlie.
"Nostalgia is the core theme of the song - time passes by so quickly," she said.
Ms Ryan wrote the song because she was missing her daughter, who lives Tamworth, while she was in Nashville participating in an APRA Country SongHub event last year.
The song just flowed straight out of that emotion.- Loren Ryan
"The song just flowed straight out of that emotion," she said.
"It was something that I could relate to as well, thinking about my twin daughters who are about to turn 12, going on 21!
"It's something that every parent can understand."
It's Ms Ryan's first song released since winning the Star Maker Grand Final in January.
Tamworth Star Maker is a yearly search for individual country music artists that are over 18 years-old, and there is a $100,000 prize.
A proud Gamilaraary woman, Ms Ryan is based in Tamworth.
She has just returned from her first international adventure, the 50th CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee where she performed on the Spotlight Stage and at the Sounds Australia Showcase.
In July Ms Ryan will perform at Hats Off To Country Festival in Tamworth, then it's off to the Gympie Music Muster in August.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
