The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
Photo

Speech and drama begins at 75th Tamworth Eisteddfod

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated June 22 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young actors get ready for their stage performance at the 75th Tamworth Eisteddfod. Picture by Peter Hardin.
Young actors get ready for their stage performance at the 75th Tamworth Eisteddfod. Picture by Peter Hardin.

The Chapel Theatre at the Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music is abuzz with youthful voices this week, as the 75th Tamworth Eisteddfod's speech and drama competition plays out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.