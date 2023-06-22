The Chapel Theatre at the Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music is abuzz with youthful voices this week, as the 75th Tamworth Eisteddfod's speech and drama competition plays out.
This year's competition features something for everyone, with more than 50 speech and drama categories to entertain the audience.
The program got under way with monologues, prose recitals, improvisations, and mime, and will culminate on Friday, June 23, with poetry recitals.
Participants include primary and secondary children.
READ ALSO:
Tamworth Eisteddfod speech and drama convenor Ellie Sampson said participants gain a lot of different skills that stay with them until adulthood.
"The children who participated in the events will learn things including resilience, participation, and teamwork," she said.
"The kids have a lot of fun and they gain the skill of being able to get up in front of the audience and perform."
Competitors are drawn not only from Tamworth, but also travelling from as far as Narrabri and Wee Waa to take part.
As a former participant in the event, Ms Sampson said this is an excellent chance for kids to showcase or discover a new talent.
"I am very passionate about children being given the opportunity to perform," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.