The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

NSW splashes on ideas for Tamworth water security, but do they hold water?

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated June 22 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water Minister Rose Jackson says it's imperative Tamworth is prepared for when the next drought hits. Picture file
Water Minister Rose Jackson says it's imperative Tamworth is prepared for when the next drought hits. Picture file

The state government has launched a strategy to improve Tamworth's water security, but local groups say they're tired of politicians' promises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.