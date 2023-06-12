The Northern Daily Leader
Baseball: Country NSW defeat Tamworth in June Carnival final

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 12 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:30pm
The Country NSW players will begin their journey to Europe shortly after winning the Tamworth Baseball June Carnival. Picture by Zac Lowe.
NSW Country claimed a hard-fought 16-11 grand final victory today over the home side in the Tamworth Baseball June Carnival.

