For the first time in years, the Tamworth baseball A Grade side has qualified for the June Carnival grand final.
After mixed results on Saturday, the team picked up a pair of upset wins on Sunday against highly-vaunted opposition, which Tamworth baseball president, Dave McMurray, said was "wonderful".
"They've made the A Grade grand final to be played at 11 o'clock on Monday, which they haven't achieved in many, many years," McMurray said.
"They picked up a couple of wins today against more fancied teams."
Of the handful of local teams involved, the A Grade side produced the best results, with other teams unlikely to make the grand final even after the final round games to take place this morning.
Otherwise, however, the tournament thoroughly pleased McMurray.
"Some great baseball has been played, and the weather has been absolutely kind to us, it's been good weather for baseball," he said.
The round games will begin from 8am this morning, with the finals to get underway from 11am.
