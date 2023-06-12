Tom Ison tips more to come for Indasky after Newcastle win

Tamworth driver Tom Ison expects bigger things to come for Indasky after he was part of four wins for him at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
Ison combined with former boss and Central Mangrove trainer Roy Roots jnr for a hat-trick on the program before finishing with a victory for Mark Callaghan on Sky Diamond.
Pitch Perfect, Indasky and Betterthanfederer were Roots' winners.
Indasky was perhaps the most impressive, taking out race one with a late surge despite breaking on the home turn as Ison looked for clear running.
The three-year-old, which raced behind leader and favourite Cyclone Milly, found an inside run to win by 2.6 metres in a time of 1:56:3 for the mile.
Indasky had a hat-trick of wins at Newcastle in March before a break. He returned with four unplaced runs, three of which were at Newcastle, before bouncing back on Friday night.
"He goes really nice that horse and I thought he was my best chance actually, but I nearly blew it," Ison said.
"There's a bit of future for him I think."
Ison was surprised with the win of seven-year-old Pitch Perfect, which followed then ran down favourite Swell Time late to snatch a half-head victory.
"They've all been going well, but I thought Pitch Perfect was good," Ison said.
"Him beating Swell Time kind of surprised me. I like that horse, Swell Time, I think it's got a bit of a future."
Sky Diamond was his most dominant winner, putting 33.2m on the field. The haul took Ison to 506 career wins.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
