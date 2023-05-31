Tamworth mayor Russell Webb is among a majority of mayors across NSW who are calling for the state government to reduce the daylight saving period by two months.
"I am very supportive of it," Cr Webb said.
"We'll never get rid of daylight saving and I think most people are accepting of that.
"But for those in rural areas, and especially those who live on farms, it means the kids are getting up in the dark to go to school."
The motion was put to a vote at the Country Mayors' Association meeting in Sydney on May 26, with a majority of those in attendance wanting the reduction introduced as soon as November this year.
They want Daylight Saving Time (DST) to begin in the first week of November and to end during the last weekend of February, cutting the length down from six to four months.
Currently, DST starts in the first week of October and ends in the first week of April. It is not observed in Queensland, Western Australia nor the Northern Territory.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins OAM is also in support of the change, saying he would voice his opposition to daylight saving at every opportunity.
"I don't see the benefit in a rural community having daylight saving, it is just a waste of time," Cr Hawkins said.
"The people who do a 10-hour day and knock-off at five o'clock, they don't want to stay up until eleven o'clock when the sun goes down."
Daylight Saving was first introduced in NSW in 1971, with a majority of the public voting for it to become permanent in 1976.
It was then only four months, with clocks going forward from the last Sunday of October until the first Sunday in March.
In 2007, the state government passed a new law that added an extra month from the 2008 to 2009 season onwards.
Others have argued that an extra hour of sunlight in the evening allows more time for outdoor activities and saves on electricity costs.
