Suzanne Hindmarsh's world is centred in Tamworth. It's a vibrant, fulfilling existence brimming with profound experiences.
But for a long time, Hindmarsh's world was her parents' 1000 hectare sheep and cattle property west of Tenterfield.
The property was threatened by the mooted $350 million Mole River Dam project. So when the NSW government scrapped the project last year, Hindmarsh and her loved ones breathed a collective sigh of relief.
"The dam was very stressful for our family, especially Mum and Dad, as this is their home and business, which they have worked at for over 50 years," Hindmarsh said.
"We were all very relieved [when the dam was scrapped], especially Mum and Dad, who can now plan and get back to running the farm."
Hindmarsh's parents are Robert and Ruth Caldwell. They provided their daughter with a childhood that she cherishes.
"I loved it," she said of her upbringing, adding: "I would have liked to have brought my kids up on it [the farm], but the money just wasn't there for it."
Still, Hindmarsh and her family get back to the farm as much as they can. Having it as a focal point for family gatherings means a lot to her.
The married mother of two said:
I've been able to go back to where I have great memories, and now make further memories with our kids.
Hindmarsh moved from Glen Innes to Tamworth in 2001 - the same year she wed James, who also hails from Tenterfield. It was also the year the conveyancer linked with her employer Everingham Solomons Solicitors.
The couple's sons, Aiden and Jace, followed. And in 2016, Hindmarsh joined another of her great loves, North Companions.
Last-placed Northies play second-placed Tamworth FC in a round five women's Premier League clash at Marius Street on Saturday. It is Female Football Week.
Hindmarsh, a goalkeeper, joined North Companions because she was looking for club that provided strong support to female players.
"We've got the support of the whole club," she said of female players at Northies.
Loyalty is important to Hindmarsh. She likes to think of herself as a person who sticks. "I'm very loyal," she said.
That mentality also extends to her beloved Kingswood Krows Cricket Club, where she plays, and Carinya Christian School, where Jace is in year 11. She has played an active role at the school over the years.
Her eldest son, Aiden, graduated from the school and is now studying psychology at the University of Newcastle.
Hindmarsh coached both her boys at North Companions, with Aiden now playing a mixture of first and reserve grade for New Lambton Football Club. Like his mother, he is a goalie.
When asked if she could envisage the day when she moved back to her childhood home, where the Caldwell family has toiled for more than 90 years, Hindmarsh was emphatic: "We've got our lives down here now."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
