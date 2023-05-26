The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/A-League

Northies veteran Suzanne Hindmarsh on her cherished past and her fulfilling present

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated May 26 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"I'm very loyal" ... Suzanne Hindmarsh. Picture by Mark Bode
"I'm very loyal" ... Suzanne Hindmarsh. Picture by Mark Bode

Suzanne Hindmarsh's world is centred in Tamworth. It's a vibrant, fulfilling existence brimming with profound experiences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.