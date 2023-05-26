Beating Moree at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday would give North Tamworth a "massive confidence boost", Bears coach Paul Boyce has said.
Boyce said the undefeated Boars were the competition "benchmark", while the Bears were "going through a bit of a tough period".
"We are down on confidence at the moment - I'm not gonna lie," he said.
"But a win over Moree, the way they've been playing, would be a massive confidence boost for our guys."
After six rounds, North Tamworth sit fourth on the ladder - six points behind Moree.
Boyce said: "Things just aren't going our way, and little periods of certain games are sort of getting away from us.
"And we play a bit of panic football and can't get ourselves back into it.
"So we've gotta try and fight our way through that. And we've got a very tough game this weekend against Moree."
The Bears had a sluggish start to last season before beating Dungowan in the grand final.
Boyce said his playing group had discussed the Bears' indifferent form last year in relation to their current form issues.
But he said last year's losses were "form-related, and this year it's a combination of form and a few injuries".
"We've still got a really strong side - we're just a bit banged up at the moment," he said.
"But we're still confident that the boys can certainly match Moree and put in a good performance tomorrow [Saturday]."
Against Moree, Norths will again be without injured No 6 Ethan Collins (ribs), with regular No 9 Scott Blanch again filling in for him.
Liam Ball will play hooker - just as he did in Norths' 34-20 home loss to Dungowan last round.
Boyce said: At the moment our goal is to make the [top] four, which sounds a bit silly coming from a club that's won the last seven competitions."
Elsewhere on Saturday, Dungowan host Kootingal-Moonbi while Boggabri host Gunnedah. On Sunday, Werris Creek travel to Narrabri.
