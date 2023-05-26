The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Harness Racing: Just Believe's local owners ready to take on the world's best in 2023 Elitloppet

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated May 26 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The wonderful ride that it has been for Just Believe's local owners, which includes Terry Browne, Bill Davis (Port Pirie SA), Judy McDonell, Margo Sweaney (Inverell), Mark Lowe, David Pike and Robert Petersen has taken them all the way to other side of the world.
The wonderful ride that it has been for Just Believe's local owners, which includes Terry Browne, Bill Davis (Port Pirie SA), Judy McDonell, Margo Sweaney (Inverell), Mark Lowe, David Pike and Robert Petersen has taken them all the way to other side of the world.

When Terry Browne purchased a share in Just Believe not long after returning from a European adventure that included a visit to the famed Elitloppet, he never could have imagined that four years later he would be back there as an owner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.