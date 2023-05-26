When Terry Browne purchased a share in Just Believe not long after returning from a European adventure that included a visit to the famed Elitloppet, he never could have imagined that four years later he would be back there as an owner.
"It's just mind-boggling," the Tamworth sporting identity said before flying out to Sweden ahead of the race on the weekend.
A once in a lifetime experience, it continues what has been an "unbelievable" ride the last six months for Browne, and fellow north west owners in the gelding, Mark Lowe, David Pike, Bob Peterson, Greg and Judy McDonell (all Tamworth), and Margot Sweaney (Inverell).
Browne, Lowe, Pike and Sweaney have all made the trip to Stockholm and will be trackside at Solvalla as "Harry" as he is affectionately known, becomes only the third Australian-trained trotter to compete in the Elitloppet in the more than 70 years it has been running.
Translating in English to "the elite race", in the trotting world, races don't come too much bigger.
"We actually travelled to it four years ago, just before COVID," Browne said.
"We went to it because it's a big event, so to have a horse in it's pretty unbelievable."
"I think when I walk on the track I'll just throw both arms in the air and say 'yes'."
First run in 1952 and held traditionally on the last Sunday in May, it is Sweden's Melbourne Cup so to speak. The Elitloppet itself, and preceding two days of racing that form the "Elitloppet weekend" is one of the country's biggest sporting events, attracting horses and punters from around the world.
Trained in Victoria by Jess Stubbs and Greg Sugars, who will also take the reins on Sunday, Just Believe's honour roll since he joined the stables includes the 2022 Inter-Dominion, the Great Southern Star and Australian Trot Grand Prix,
"After he won the Great Southern Star I quipped 'we're going to the Elitloppet next', just mucking around.
"But the prophecy came true," Browne joked.
"About six weeks ago, he got the invitation.
"It's a real pink day so they get a big pink invitation."
The group have had some special jackets made up with Just Believe on them, and have also packed their Aussie flags.
The first Australian horse to race for the over $1million (US) in prizemoney since 2009, Just Believe has been stabled at Hall of Fame Swedish trainer Stig H Johansson's property and has reportedly settled in well.
Sugars gave him a spin around the Solvalla track on Tuesday and told thetrots.com.au he was "quite happy" with his work.
"I wanted to try and simulate a trial basically. I worked him over 2000m here and ran him the first furlong quite solid as if he was running out the gate, then backed off through the middle, and we dashed up the last 600m I suppose and ran a pretty good last quarter," he said.
"Overall, I was pretty happy with his work. He's a casual sort of horse when he's by himself and probably doesn't give 100 per cent at the finish, but that's fine for a workout today. I was happy with what we saw."
Just Believe has been drawn in the second of the two heats (11.28pm AEST Sunday night) with the first four from each then going on to contest the final later in the day.
"Unfortunately he drew badly (seven of eight) in the heat so he's got his work cut out," Browne said.
He will just have to 'just believe'.
