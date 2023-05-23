COST SHIFTING flood gates could rip open if council doesn't "stand up" in the face of a $700,000 charge from the state government.
Tamworth Regional councillor Phil Betts has warned his fellow representatives if they don't speak out about the NSW government's decision to slash the emergency services levy subsidy they could be forced to fork out more and more money.
"This will not be the end," he said at a public meeting on Tuesday.
The call to action came after mayor Russell Webb asked the council to support him in sending out a long list of letters in opposition to the extra $734,41 cost on council to help fund the state's emergency services budget.
He said the "hefty amount" would chew through council's budget for infrastructure developments and services.
"We're going to have to really consider carefully about how we put together our budget," Cr Webb said.
Deputy mayor Mark Rodda suggested letters should also be sent to state members in other country electorates to help spread the message.
"We're not happy and nor probably are the councils in their respective electorates," he said.
Letters will also address the need to decouple the increased cost from council's approved annual rate peg, and to develop a fairer and more transparent way to fund emergency services into the future.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
