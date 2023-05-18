The Northern Daily Leader
Gary Murphy takes reins Liverpool Plains Shire Council General Manager

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated May 18 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:30pm
New Liverpool Plains Shire Council Gary Murphy says he's ready to tackle the challenges of managing the region's finances. Picture by Gareth Gardner
New general manager Gary Murphy is hitting the plains, confident he has the skills to tackle a looming financial threat.

