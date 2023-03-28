IT'S a challenging road ahead, but an incoming general manager has promised listening to the people will be his top priority.
With 30 years of government experience under his belt, Gary Murphy has been appointed the new general manager of Liverpool Plains Shire Council.
After three months of the council chopping and changing between acting and interim general managers, Mr Murphy said he was looked forward to "rising to that challenge".
"There's a lot of good ideas in the community," he said.
"It's about getting those ideas and listening to them, not just paying lip service."
Finances, staffing and affordability are the biggest challenges Mr Murphy said were facing the organisation.
But the new general manager said he was confident with the "good plan" and "vision" moving forward.
"There's already been work done on service reviews," he said,
"You really have to understand the services you provide, the level of services and the cost of services.
"If you don't have that basic information it's really hard to make informed decisions."
To put that theory to the test, Mr Murphy will be relocating to the shire alongside his wife Michelle.
"I've always been a ratepayer in the area I've worked," he said.
"I've always believed you should experience the services you deliver as a ratepayer, as well as being a general manager."
Previously, Mr Murphy has worked for Warrumbungle, Central Coast, Lismore and Buller District councils.
Mayor Doug Hawkins said it had been a "really difficult period" with a vacant general manager position.
But he believes Mr Murphy's experience makes him the perfect fit.
"I really believe there's a lot of untapped potential in the Liverpool Plains," Cr Hawkins said.
"And I also believe he's the guy to untap it."
With big projects like the Quipolly Dam, rail upgrades at Werris Creek, and a new swimming pool for Quirindi on council's agenda, Cr Hawkins said there's "quite a bit" for Mr Murphy to sink his teeth into.
Mr Murphy formally takes over as general manager on May 16.
Outside of the office, he said he's looking forward to hitting the golf course, the running tracks and the kayaks.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
