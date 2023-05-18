The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
Community

MasterChef winner Julie Goodwin special guest at Loving Your Later Life Expo in Tamworth

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated May 18 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Renowned cook Julie Goodwin emphasised the importance of healthy eating and nourishing your soul at the inaugural, Loving Your Later Life Expo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.