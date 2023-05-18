Renowned cook Julie Goodwin emphasised the importance of healthy eating and nourishing your soul at the inaugural, Loving Your Later Life Expo.
The former MasterChef winner held a cooking demonstration as part of the special expo, hosted by McLean Care at Tamworth Town Hall, on May 18.
The aim of the two-day regional expo is to provide locals between the ages of 60 to 70 the chance to explore the range of services, clubs, and experiences on offer to them within the region.
"It's critical for mental and physical health to have good food," she said.
"No matter what age or stage in life you are at, it's important to prioritise your health."
The Australian cook prepared three simple recipes for the audience inspired by the philosophy "fresh is always best".
"I've always been into old fashioned principals when it comes to cooking," she said.
"I think of the way my grandmother used to do it. The basics, the freshness, and there is no processes or preservative in those foods."
Mrs Goodwin showed residents how to include more vegetables, healthy fats, and lean meats into their daily diets, with flair.
McLean Care nutritionist Hollie Whitehouse said when people get to the later stages in life, the first thing that is typically neglected is their nutrition.
"[The] elderly population is more vulnerable to malnutrition, particularly if they are living alone or struggling to buy groceries." she said.
"So it's important to get in there and put some strategies in place to help them with their cooking and shopping to help them improve their nutrition."
