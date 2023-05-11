GEAR UP, jump in the fire engine and point the hose.
Don't worry - nothing's burning - but fire stations across the region will be a hot place to be this weekend when everyone has a chance to live like a 'triple zero hero'.
Fire and Rescue NSW stations across the New England North West are opening their doors on Saturday, May 13, from 10am to 2pm.
Superintendent Tom Cooper said fire trucks old and new will be on show at the South Tamworth station, a barbecue will be cooked up, and there'll be plenty of activities for the kids and information for the adults.
"We'll be opening our doors and it will be a great opportunity to introduce yourself to the firefighters, they're part of the community," he said.
"You'll get to feel what it's like to be a firefighter, have a bit of a hands-on experience."
People will be able to climb through the trucks and check out all the latest technology, try on firefighting equipment, see the rescue gear, and hold a hose.
Kids can take home activity packs with colouring books, fire hats, stickers and more, while adults can take home some lifesaving lessons, book a home visit to make sure they're ready for winter, or just have a chat.
The timing is no coincidence, with fires crackling back to life and heaters turning on across Tamworth.
"It's time to put fire safety at the front of your mind," Superintendent Cooper said.
He said it was good to get kids thinking about fire safety while they're young, and maybe even inspire a career or passion.
"It's a good opportunity to get your hands on some equipment and have a go," he said.
Moree is the only station in the region that cannot host an open day on Saturday, but all other stations will be ready and waiting for the crowds including both Tamworth stations and Gunnedah and Narrabri.
