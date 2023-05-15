COMMUNITY leaders and industry professionals are working to utilise the benefits offered by the renewable energy industry growing in the region.
The University of New England (UNE) doesn't have any full units or degrees focused solely on renewables, senior lecturer in applied ecology and landscape management Eric Nordberg said.
But, a renewable energy hub has been created and there are plans to create learning opportunities in the renewables space.
"With the growing Renewable Energy Zone development in the region, there's lots of opportunities," he said.
"We do have a group that shares information and looks to build projects around that space.
"Because this space has grown so quickly, so fast, we don't have any of that developed quite yet.
"But there's definitely interest from the community and students, as well as staff, to get some of that developed in the next few years."
For the region to take advantage of the billions of dollars the industry could bring in, getting locals trained is "important", Efficacy Advisors renewables project developer Joel Gribble said.
"You need skills to build these [projects]," he said.
"And it's one thing to bring people from outside the area, but you want to take advantage of $15 billion worth of investment and get some things that are going to be long lasting.
"I think university with some skilled degrees is really important."
New England Visions 2030 Institute convener Maria Hitchcock has been trying to find solutions to what she calls a lack of training in renewables available in the region.
Companies which develop renewable infrastructure could contribute training opportunities to communities near projects, she said.
The think tank reached out to TAFE NSW pressuring them to address shortages in trades staff with renewable energy skills, and Ms Hitchcock was not satisfied with the response.
So private companies may be the way to go, she said.
Training local people "makes sense", she said, and the government should have had a plan.
"There should have been some overall coordination, for seeing what is actually happening here and what skills are going to be required," she said.
Ms Hitchcock has emphasised the need to include small community grant programs and training initiatives like a scholarship fund in her discussions with industry professionals.
UNE partners with nearby solar farms such as New England Solar to offer students the opportunity to use environmental engineering technology.
