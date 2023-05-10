If you're travelling along Goonoo Goonoo road this week, chances are you might see two dogs named Connor and Dash running through the grass.
These pups may look like they're having fun, but they're actually working hard to protect Tamworth from invasive weeds.
This time the young springer spaniels are specifically on the hunt for parthenium weed, assisting the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and Tamworth Regional Council biosecurity officers to prevent the invasive weed from spreading into the state.
"These dogs are just really, really good at it. They seem to find it quite easy to track down this weed, even ones I struggle to see," TATE Animals' dog trainer and handler Steve Dalleywater said.
Parthenium weed, also known as the Santa Maria feverfew, grows around 1 to 1.5 metres tall, has white star-shaped flowers, and can cause severe allergic reactions including respiratory distress and extreme dermatitis in both humans and animals.
"The allergy is something we're aware of with the dogs. They're using their noses so we need to be cautious. They're trained to do a passive indication, they sit or lie down next to it. We don't want them ingesting it or anything like that," Mr Dalleywater said.
The spaniels have been Mr Dalleywater's coworkers for the last four years, and he's worked with three-year old Dash since she was a puppy.
The dynamic duo cover about 14km per day, working for four to eight hour days, depending on terrain.
"It's common for dogs to work up to about eight years of age, like Connor. Beyond that it comes down to the individual. Connor's not showing any signs of slowing down so I think he'll keep in it for another couple or few years," Mr Dalleywater said.
The dogs receive a high standard of care and regular vet checkups, and their handler says they're happiest when they're working.
"When they stay in the house for around a week, they start getting depressed. They really like being active," Mr Dalleywater said.
He also said the dogs aren't the only ones who love what they do for a living.
"I pinch myself every day when I get to be out in these beautiful places working with dogs. It's a dream job," Mr Dalleywater said.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
