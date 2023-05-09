After almost eight years in the saddle, Mikayla Weir has many achievements to look back on over the course of her career as a jockey.
But yesterday, at Quirindi, the 29-year-old managed to tick off a new first with five wins in one race meet.
"That was the most winners I've ever ridden in one day," Weir told the Leader.
"I've only ever done four before, so five is definitely an achievement."
With seven races scheduled throughout the day, Weir got off to a fast start by guiding the Mel O'Gorman-trained Arrabbiata to a six-length victory in the first.
Also read:
She backed up immediately and took Insightful Award, out of the Scott Singleton stables, to a win in race two. And while Weir is confident in any race she starts, those horses were the two she thought had the best chance of winning.
"I definitely thought the first and the second were both really good chances," she said.
"The others were all decent rides, but I didn't think that they were too good a chance. I was confident in the first two, but the last three were a bit of a shock."
The next winner she rode was Stirling Osland's Cuneiform in race four, then followed by Sparks from Jane Clement's stables in race five, and the Jan Bowen-trained Borrowed Luck in the seventh and final race of the day.
Ever understated, Weir said that her win in the last race felt "good".
"It's quite an accomplishment to ride five winners in a day. It doesn't matter where it is, it's still hard to do," she said.
The achievement is more impressive given that Weir is only recently returned from a six-week layoff incurred by a shoulder injury.
Though she was unfazed by the physical demands of riding in each of yesterday's races - "I'm pretty fit, and my race days are generally pretty busy" - the break did prevent her from reaching her target of 100 race wins in a season.
"That's probably the goal for me at the moment," Weir said.
"I probably could have done it this season, but I just had six weeks off. Hopefully next season that might be something I could aim for."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.