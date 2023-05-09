The Northern Daily Leader
Basketball: Nick Kay selected in extended Australia squad ahead of 2023 World Cup

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 9 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:00pm
Nick Kay celebrates with fans after leading the Boomers to a 45 point win in their final World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan in February. Picture Kelly Defina/Getty Images.
Tamworth's Nick Kay is a chance of playing in the 2023 World Cup, after he was named in the Boomers' extended 18-man squad on Tuesday.

