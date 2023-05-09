Tamworth's Nick Kay is a chance of playing in the 2023 World Cup, after he was named in the Boomers' extended 18-man squad on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old captained Australia during their final Asian World Cup qualifiers in February, where they picked up two wins in Melbourne.
The extended squad will undergo a training camp in Cairns prior to the World Cup, which will be held in Japan, before being whittled down to 12 for their opening clash against Finland on August 25.
Kay will be one of the more senior figures in a Boomers squad which, for the first time, will feature 10 current NBA players.
The blend of youth, talent, and experience has Australian coach, Brian Goorjian, optimistic about their chances in what he believes will be an "extremely challenging tournament".
"Pulling together this extended squad has taken time - it's been a thorough process," Goorjian said.
"The coaches and I have had many discussions about getting the mix right, but I'm really pleased with where we've landed with the guys we've selected, there's a good balance across the court."
