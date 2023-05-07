A new state-government initiative is promising to make it easier for small landholders to learn how to make better decisions about the land they manage.
The NSW Local Land Services (LLS) is launching a Small Farm and Lifestyle Blocks Network aimed at bringing together people who own between 0.2 to 80 hectares of land.
"Whether they became a small landholder because they wanted to beat the rat race of suburban living, retire from a big property to a small one, or just because they own a horse, the network is designed to touch base with all kinds of landholders," LLS Small Farms Network Officer Margo Weekes said.
The network is launching with a long lunch at the Longyard Hotel in South Tamworth on Friday, June 2, from 12pm - 4pm, featuring a workshop on self-sustainability hosted by TV food grower Paul West.
"I can't wait to launch the Small Farms & Lifestyle Blocks Network this June and help local landholders and residents fast-track their food growing and land management knowledge," Mr West said.
In addition to social events like the long lunch, the LLS will also host regular monthly workshops to provide network members with information on topics ranging from fencing, weed identification, animal and livestock care, grazing management, emergency preparedness, and many more.
"I was lucky that I was taught early about growing our own food, but not everyone gets that experience. Local Land Services are launching this network so like-minded people can connect as they try to improve their land, production capacity and environment," he said.
The LLS says the establishment of the network has grown more important over time, particularly over the last 12 months, as more and more people move to the country for the lifestyle.
"There's so many small properties now, and they've got the same risks and problems as big ones, so the LLS is recognising that there's a different approach we need to take with some of those landholders since in many cases they're not professional farmers, they're lifestylers," North West LLS Team Leader for Strategy and Partnerships Colin Formann said.
"Commercial farmers are quite happy to turn up to a workshop at 9 o'clock in the morning whereas a lot of the stuff we're doing for small farms we'll put on Saturday afternoons because we recognise a lot of people on small lifestyle blocks have other jobs," Mr Formann said.
He also said the network can assist landholders running small business by allowing them to connect and share information with like-minded entrepreneurs.
Landholders interested in finding out more about the network can contact Ms Weekes by sending an email to margo.weekes@lls.nsw.gov.au
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
