TWO men have been trapped inside a plane after it crashed upon landing in Armidale.
Emergency service crews rushed to the Armidale Airport at about 12:15pm on Wednesday after reports a single engine aircraft had crashed into a grass strip when landing.
The two men, aged 24 and 53, were trapped inside the aircraft.
NSW Ambulance paramedics responded to the crash and managed to free the men.
They were treated at the scene before being taken to Armidale Hospital.
The 53-year-old has been flown to Coffs Harbour Health Campus with suspected lower leg injuries.
The 23-year-old was taken to the Tamworth hospital with mouth injuries.
Officers from the New England Police District have establish a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been notified and are conducting inquiries.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
