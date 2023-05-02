Small businesses are using cake and coffee to help raise funds for cancer research while commemorating the three-decade anniversary of a beloved charity drive.
The Biggest Morning Tea is one of many initiatives the Cancer Council is organising in Tamworth, and the charity's local community fundraising coordinator Sarah Mayo-McCowen said teatime hosts have raised more than $200 million over the last 30 years.
"One in almost two people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime so that's why it's so important to do all this fundraising to try and battle that," she said.
The money Cancer Council raises mostly funds cancer research programs, but some of the proceeds will also stay local, supporting programs like Transport to Treatment and Tamworth's Inala House.
To raise local awareness for the charity drive, Ms Mayo-McCowen put together a launch event in Viaduct Park on Tuesday, May 2.
"We don't have a particular goal for the celebration, but we definitely want to see Biggest Morning Tea continue to grow since it's one of the most-loved Cancer Council events," Ms Mayo-McCowen said at the event.
The launch event featured Tamworth's first Biggest Morning Tea of the year, hosted by the skate park's own Deck Café which sold a coffee and cake slice combo for $5 each and passed all proceeds on to the Cancer Council.
"Business is tough at the moment, it's tough for everyone, but if you can share a little hope and spread a bit of hope around the community that's an awesome and really special thing to get on board with," Deck Skate Park Café manager Natalie Daley said.
The official date for the 30-year celebration is Thursday, 25th May 2023, but businesses can host a tea any time they choose over the next two months.
"We are encouraging everyone to come on board, help us celebrate, and host a Biggest Morning Tea any day in May or even June," Ms Mayo-McCowen said.
Businesses and individuals can join more than 15,000 people registered to host at www.biggestmorningtea.com.au and will receive a 'host kit' of banners and other goodies once signed up.
