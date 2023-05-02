Residents across the Liverpool Plains have less than a month to have their say on how the council will spend their money in the year ahead.
The Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) has put their 86-page operational plan for the year 2023 to 2024, and the long term financial plan 2022 to 2026 on public exhibition until May 27.
A key priority for the council's budget is the $37 million Quipolly water project, which is on track and within budget ahead of a projected completion date of December.
And the council is steamrolling the Werris Creek precinct upgrade, which once complete, will offer freight train transportation of grain and other produce to and from the region.
The overall cost for the Werris Creek project has increased from $9 million to about $12.5 million, LPSC mayor Doug Hawkins OAM told The Leader.
About 45 per cent of the 2023 to 2024 budget will be spent on transport infrastructure, with mayor Hawkins saying they are constantly chasing the state government for more than just pothole patch-up money.
"We've never been given enough money to make those roads serviceable and to be able to do a decent job on them to keep them going," Mr Hawkins said.
The council is also working on opening up the Willow Tree landfill which is expected to include a weigh bridge and other operational facilities.
In the year to 2024, the council has budgeted to spend $70.1 million, with a $31.9 million investment in capital works. This is forecast to leave the shire's budget in a deficit of about $3.2 million.
Locals can walk into Quirindi's 60 Station Street office and pick up a hard copy or download the plan from the council website, and send a submission either via email or a handwritten letter dropped off at reception.
The submissions will then be put to the council for consideration at the June 28 ordinary meeting.
