The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Liverpool Plains council has released their operational plan for 2022 to 2023

RG
By Rachel Gray
May 3 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liverpool Plains mayor Doug Hawkins OAM
Liverpool Plains mayor Doug Hawkins OAM

Residents across the Liverpool Plains have less than a month to have their say on how the council will spend their money in the year ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.