Get a taste for what NEGS has to offer students

New England Girls School (NEGS) is inviting prospective parents with children who will be entering Pre-K to Senior School, to attend an upcoming Open Morning and Early Years Explorer.
These events will provide an opportunity for parents to learn more about the school's educational programs and meet the experienced faculty.
The Open Morning and Early Years Explorer will take place on May 21 at the NEGS Campus, Armidale.
The Open Morning will take place from 10:30am at the Jan Milburn Room.
On the same day, the Early Years Explorer will take place at 9:30am.
Open Morning is tailored for parents with children from Pre-K to Senior School, while Early Years Explorer is specifically designed for parents with children from Pre-K to Kindergarten.
Parents will have the opportunity to get a firsthand look at the state-of-the-art facilities, engage with the faculty, and learn about the various educational programs on offer.
"We are committed to providing a safe, nurturing and engaging environment for children to learn and grow," principal Liz van Genderen, said.
"We believe that our school's unique educational experience empowers students to achieve their full potential and become lifelong learners."
NEGS is dedicated to fostering an environment that supports the success of each child.
The experienced faculty is passionate about educating students and providing them with the tools they need to succeed.
Prospective parents can register for the event by visiting https://negs.nsw.edu.au/ or by calling (02) 6774 8700.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.