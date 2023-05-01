The Northern Daily Leader
Mayors call for more city-centric solar panels as Liddell shuts

By Rachel Gray
Updated May 2 2023 - 9:58am, first published 5:00am
Country Mayors' Association chairman Jamie Chaffey said cities should install more rooftop solar panels to take the pressure of regional, rural and remote areas in the switch to renewable energy. Picture by Rachel Gray
City slickers should bear a bigger brunt of the forced pressure on regional, rural and remote NSW to produce the nation's renewable energy by installing solar panels on their own roofs.

