City slickers should bear a bigger brunt of the forced pressure on regional, rural and remote NSW to produce the nation's renewable energy by installing solar panels on their own roofs.
This is the message from the Country Mayors' Association (CMA) heads, who met with state government representatives in Sydney shortly before the last generator for the coal-fire powered Liddell Power Station was put to rest on April 29 in the Hunter Valley.
CMA chairman, and Gunnedah mayor, Jamie Chaffey said regional NSW is doing all the "heavy lifting" when it comes to establishing new programs or incentives, such as large scale solar panel and wind projects.
"They can be very divisive in communities like here in Tamworth," Mr Chaffey said ,before referring to the Hills of Gold windfarm in Nundle, which is still waiting on governmental approval.
"Once these renewable projects are actually built, there are very few jobs for our communities."
