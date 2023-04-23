If you were wondering how you could show your support on Anzac Day, here's what's happening around our region.
5.30 am: Dawn Service, Memorial Gates, Anzac Park, Brisbane Street
6.15 am: Veteran, ex-service and service personnel breakfast. West's Diggers Club, Kable Avenue and Services Club on Marius Street.
Gipps Street Service: Rotary Club of Tamworth West and West Tamworth Sports and Bowling Clubs.
7.00 am: Anzac Day Memorial Service, Gipps Street War Memorial, West Tamworth
9.45 am: Commemoration Service and wreath-laying, outside Railway Memorial Park.
10.00 am: Anzac Day march leaves from Railway Memorial Park and goes down Bourke Street before turning left into Peel Street and left into Fitzroy Street to end at Tamworth Town Hall.
10.45 am: Main commemoration service, Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall
3 pm: Anzac Day march, Attunga Public School
3.15 pm Service at memorial gates
5.45 am: Assemble for service
6.00 am: Dawn service, War Memorial Clock
10.40 am: Forum up for march
10.50 am: Anzac Day March
11.00 am: Anzac Day service, War Memorial Clock
8.30 am: Service Breeza Cenotaph
7.30 am: Anzac Day service, Duri Sports Grounds
5.15 am: Cenotaph, cnr Kamilaroi Highway and Elgin Street
5.30 am: Dawn Service, Cenotaph Memorial, Conadilly Street, Curlewis
10.30 am: Anzac Day Service and march leaves Marquis Street
10.45 am: Official Service, Cenotaph Memorial
8.00 am: Anzac Day March, main ceremony, Memory Park
5.30 am: Dawn Service, Manilla Soldiers Memorial
7.00 am: Breakfast, Manilla Services Club
10.30 am: March assembly point, Manilla Services Club
10.45 am: Anzac Day March
11.00 am: Anzac Day service, Manilla Soldiers Memorial Hall
12.00 pm: Anzac Day service, Manilla cemetery cenotaph
1.00 pm: Luncheon, Manilla Services Club
11.00 am: Anzac Day Service, Nundle Memorial Hall
11.45 am: Assemble for March, Jenkins Street
12.00 pm: Flag Ceremony and Wreath Laying, TRC Nundle office
11 am: Service, Premer Cenotaph
5.00 am: Dawn Service, Memorial Clock
Breakfast at RSL, supplied for free to veterans
10.45 am: form-up for the Anzac Day march at Quirindi Post Office
Wreath laying, Memorial Clock
Roast lunch, RSL Quirindi at $27pp
7.45 am: Anzac Day, Somerton Public School
8.00 am: Main Service, Somerton War Memorial Hall. Morning tea to follow service.
5.30am: Dawn Service
6.00 am: Dawn service, War Memorial in Anzac Parade
7.00 am: Breakfast, Werris Creek Bowling and Tennis Club
11.00 am: The Main Service and Wreath Laying
2.00 pm: Anzac Day Park Memorial, Westdale Memorial Park, Flinders Street
9.00 am: wreath-laying commemoration service, Willow Tree Memorial Hall
12.30 pm (AEST) ABC TV and ABC News
Villers-Bretonneux Dawn Service
1.30 pm (AEST) ABC TV
