It's impossible to deny: Touch football is on the rise in Tamworth.
If you need proof, look no further than the school holiday clinics that were run by the Tamworth Touch Association this week.
Attendance nearly doubled from their last such event, with 48 kids who took part.
"It was really good," TTA president, Stacy Jolliffe, said.
"We've run two camps previous to this, and this one almost doubled in size. All the kids seemed to be having a great time, and the feedback from the parents was great."
Also read:
Given the success of this clinic, Jolliffe said it was some the association "looks forward to continuing next holidays".
The TTA had hoped for better turnout this time around, but in the end only just had enough jerseys for all the kids who took part, with just two remaining once they were all handed out.
During the clinics, the children took part in games which allowed them to have fun and develop skills relevant to touch football.
The growth of interest buoyed Jolliffe, who said many of the kids who took part weren't yet registered players with the association.
"It'd be great if we could see a couple of those players come across and play in our juniors comp," she said.
"I know we had a couple of them ask about signing up for next term."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.