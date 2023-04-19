Judge of this year's Fashions on the Field, Colleen Tighe Johnson, says the Tamworth Cup is just like a mini Melbourne Cup for the effort men and women put into their outfits.
"Country people want to bring in that country feel," Ms Tighe Johnson said.
"But they also want to bring in a sort of mini Melbourne Cup."
The Tamworth-based fashion designer, who is off to New York Fashion Week in September, says people have been going out of their way in recent years to "dress to the nines" at the regional city's namesake race day.
"But they also bring that fresh country feel with it; you can take the girl out of the country..." Ms Tighe Johnson said.
Entry to Tamworth Racecourse on April 21 is $20 at the gates or half-price online, for a day of fun and fashion with family, friends and many others.
The event starts at 11am.
Registration for Fashions on the Field is free, and includes: best-dressed racewear for women; best-dressed racewear for men; best millinery for creative headwear pieces; and best-dressed couple.
The members' luncheon sold-out within two hours of tickets going on sale, and Tamworth Jockey Club's newly appointed general manager Jack Penfold said they are expecting a swell of about 2000 people on the day.
"There's just a great buzz when you're on the track," Mr Penfold said.
"It's about being around everyone and just having a good time."
There will be a jumping castle and face painting for kids and plenty of food and drinks on the day.
