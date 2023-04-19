The first new face on the Sydney Kings' 2024 roster will be Makuach Maluach, after the club announced the signing of the exciting young Arnidale export on Wednesday.
The signing of the 24-year-old wing on a two-year deal, with the second being a team option, will see him become the eighth player on the Hoops Capital side's roster next season, alongside Dejan Vasiljevic, Angus Glover, Kouat Noi, Shaun Bruce, Jaylin Galloway, Jordi Hunter and Jackson Makoi.
"I'm super excited to have the opportunity to play for a great club like Sydney," said Uganda-born Maluach (pronounced Ma-kwatch).
Read also:
"I've been following Chase [Buford] and the crew for some time now and everyone gets a chance to play if you're prepared to do the work and do what's best for the team.
"I can't wait to get to Sydney and start to work in that system and help the team win games."
Not only that, Maluach, who spent four years at Newington College, is thoroughly looking forward to this "homecoming" of sorts and playing in front of his family for the first time in years.
"After living in Sydney for four years, I went all around the world, so to get a chance to come back and play there is amazing and an opportunity I'm going to make the most of," said Maluach, who is currently playing for the Darwin Salties in NBL1 North competition.
"I can't actually remember the last time my family and friends had all come and watched me play, because it was hard when I was in the US, Europe and even in Melbourne - which is super exciting for us all."
The New Mexico Lobos alum joins the two-time reigning champions after one year with Melbourne United and knows his athletic brand of basketball can fit into Buford's fast-paced system.
"Aspects such as my leadership and shooting improved while at United and I know they, along with my athleticism, can be an asset to the Kings' side," said Malauch, who made 18 appearances for United during the 2022-23 NBL season.
"I still have plenty of development to go defensively and what it takes to be a pro on and off the court including eating habits and taking care of my body - which in my eyes, makes Sydney the perfect landing spot for me and help me get to where I want to be as a player.
"Sydney's style of play, where everyone gets up and down the court quickly, also suits me and honestly it will help put me in the perfect position to succeed and hopefully help the Kings win another championship."
Kings CEO Chris Pongrass is wrapped to add another young piece, with huge potential, to his core group, ahead of the club's chase of a historic three-peat.
"Makuach is a player we've had an eye on for a while, so we're thrilled to be able to land his signature for the next two seasons," Pongrass said.
"His athleticism, size and quickness are all areas that compliment Chase and our coach's system - I'm confident that Makuach will be able to improve other aspects of his game, based on his work ethic and track record of improvement he's shown during his previous stops.
"It was important to bring another young NSW talent back home and play for the Kings."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.