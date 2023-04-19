The Northern Daily Leader
Makuach Maluach inks Sydney Kings deal

April 19 2023 - 8:00pm
Armidale export Makuach Maluach has joined the Kings.

The first new face on the Sydney Kings' 2024 roster will be Makuach Maluach, after the club announced the signing of the exciting young Arnidale export on Wednesday.

