When Albert Nolan steps into the ring this weekend, he will enter hostile territory.
The Gunnedah-based boxer is fully aware that his opponent, Victoria's Pom Thanawut Phetkum, will have the Melbourne crowd firmly behind him and cheering every punch he throws.
But it won't faze Nolan in the slightest.
"I'm not worried at all," he said.
"I don't hear too much, even when I have a crowd advantage. I just dial in and focus on my opponent, it drowns everything out."
Part of the reason Nolan is so comfortable with the thought of being the outsider is the roughly 30-strong contingent of family and friends who are travelling down to Melbourne to watch the fight.
"That's probably why I'm not fussed about the crowd, I've got my crew," he said.
It also helps that, in his six-fight professional career, Nolan has racked up five wins and just the one split draw.
His most recent victory, by TKO over William Mel in February, was the first fight he finished. While he will not be reckless this weekend, Nolan is eager to pick up a second knockout.
"If it comes, it comes," he said.
"I won't rush in for it, but if something opens up, I'll definitely be taking it. I hope it comes, I'll be looking for it but I won't be rushing in."
Nolan, who trains out of Black 'n' Blue Boxing in Gunnedah under head coach Dave Syphers, has not watched any footage of Phetkum's past fights.
He knows from word of mouth that the 4-1 fighter is "very fast, good on his feet, and hard to catch".
To counter those attributes, Nolan has been in the gym, "working on my angles, working on my power, and just cutting him off".
"I just want to shut him off and make him fight me," he said.
The bout will take place at featherweight, which has a limit of 57.1 kilograms. It will be the first time since his amateur career that Nolan has fought in this division.
While he admitted to some nerves about whether or not he could make the weight, at the time of writing he is at 58.5 kilograms and feeling good.
"I think I'll be pretty strong at this weight," Nolan said.
"I still feel like I have a lot of power and speed at this weight, I'm feeling good about it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.